Onto Innovation: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $139.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from 29 cents to 41 cents.

Onto Innovation shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.09, a decrease of 9% in the last 12 months.

