Online mattress pioneer Casper soars in debut trading

Philip Krim, CEO and co-founder of sleep product company Casper, poses for a photo outside of the New York Stock Exchange, before their IPO, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of online mattress pioneer Casper popped in their debut trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.

In late morning trading the shares were changing hands at $15.52, nearly 30% above the expected $12 price.

The strong opening offers encouraging news after recent IPO flops. Casper had said earlier this week that it anticipated an offering of $12 to $13 per share, but then later pegged that to the low end of that range.

Last month, Casper said it expected to price the IPO between $17 and $19 per share.