Official: China's growth likely to slow due to virus, floods JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Aug. 16, 2021 Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 2:59 a.m.
1 of5 Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sew layers for ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15, 2021. China's retail sales and industrial production growth weakened in July as floods and COVID-19 outbreaks in parts of China disrupted the consumption and supply chain, a government spokesperson said on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus assembly ice-skating shoes at a manufacturing factory in the ice and snow sports equipment industry park in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on July 15, 2021. China's retail sales and industrial production growth weakened in July as floods and COVID-19 outbreaks in parts of China disrupted the consumption and supply chain, a government spokesperson said on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A delivery worker adjusts his face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides on an electric-powered scooter loaded with parcels and beverages on a street in Shanghai, China, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. China's retail sales and industrial production growth weakened in July as floods and COVID-19 outbreaks in parts of China disrupted the consumption and supply chain, a government spokesperson said on Monday. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth will soften this year due to summer flooding and anti-coronavirus controls, an official said Monday, after consumer sales and other activity weakened in July.
China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half, said Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics.