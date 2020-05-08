Ocwen: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Friday reported a loss of $25.5 million in its first quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $253.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 40 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.89.

