Northern Dynasty: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $1.52. A year ago, they were trading at 69 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAK