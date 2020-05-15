https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/North-European-Oil-Royalty-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-15273546.php
North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
KEENE, N.H. (AP) _ North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.
The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $3.90. A year ago, they were trading at $7.65.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRT
View Comments