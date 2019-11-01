Nordic stock markets disrupted by technical problem

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Nasdaq Nordic, which owns most stock exchanges in the Nordic-Baltic region, says equity trading was closed for nearly two hours because of unspecified "connectivity issues."

In a brief statement, Maarit Bystedt, a spokeswoman for Nasdaq Helsinki, says the problems affected equity markets in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, starting in mid-morning.

Bystedt said Friday that the markets restarted about two hours later. The exchange in Stockholm, which was scheduled for only a half day of trading, planned to add an hour of business.

No reason for the breakdown was given.

It did not affect the Oslo stock exchange, which is not part of Nasdaq Nordics.