New Mountain: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $76.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $66 million in the period.

New Mountain shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 29% in the last 12 months.

