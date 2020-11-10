Reno mayor warns of future mask mandate, business closures

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno's mayor warned Tuesday she will start fining people who don’t wear masks and begin to shut down businesses if residents fail to redouble their personal efforts to fight a recent dramatic increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Reno-Sparks area.

Citing a variety of indicators signaling a worsening of the threat of the pandemic locally and statewide, Hillary Schieve said a “perfect storm” is threatening to overwhelm the ability of hospitals to meet demands. One health care expert said he expects to see hospital patients moving into neighboring parking garages and other overflow facilities by next week.

Gov. Steve Sisolak scheduled a news conference Tuesday evening to address the situation throughout Nevada, where the combined number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus hospitalizations statewide has grown from about 600 on Oct. 30 to about 900 on Monday.

The Nevada Hospital Association said the state “continues the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases as the population appears to have disengaged from mitigation steps such as social distancing and remote working.”

In Washoe County, the number of active cases has risen dramatically over the past week — a 65% climb from 2,330 on Nov. 2 to a record 3,850 on Monday. The county’s seven-day moving average for new daily cases has jumped from 179 on Nov. 2 to 355.

Social gatherings over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday are expected to only make matters worse.

“Unfortunately, this is starting to become a perfect storm,” Schieve told reporters during a Zoom call Tuesday in Reno.

“It is now to the point where we have to really understand the severity. ... If we don’t, we will be closing businesses. I think a mask mandate throughout the entire city of Reno is imminent,” Schieve said.

She said she’s prepared to ask the city council to authorize fines for failure to wear masks for a two-month period.

The Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter, developed by a regional task force that includes the mayor, has reached the “very high” category — the second-highest threat level on a five-part scale from low to severe. The weighted scale considers such things as positivity rates, testing, cases per 100,000, hospital occupancy and capacity.

“This is the highest it has been," said Dr. Jeremy Smith, a member of the task force who also serves as director of the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency. “The hospitals are starting to fill up."

Dr. John Hess, a physician at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center in Reno who joined Schieve and others on the call, said the number of current hospitalizations in northern Nevada overall has grown from an average of about 50 two months ago to “well over 200 now, approaching 250."

“It's not just the number of cases, it's the severity of illness we are seeing in our community,” he said, adding that about 80 patients are in ICU units, compared with fewer than 20 in previous months.

“This is putting a tremendous strain on our health-care infrastructure” Hess said. “Within a week, patients will start to go into the parking garage. That should be a massive wakeup call for the community.”

Meanwhile, Washoe County school district officials were considering whether to allow classroom instruction to continue as it has under a hybrid system in some cases since August. The school board was scheduled to review the possibility of reverting to all distancing learning during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

But in Las Vegas, the Clark County School District Board of Trustees scheduled a meeting later this week to consider a plan to reopen schools in southern Nevada for hybrid learning where only remote instruction has been in place so far this school year.

The Nevada Education Association of Southern Nevada released a four-page statement on Twitter Monday against reopening schools.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.