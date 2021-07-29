Skip to main content
News // Business

Nevada casinos tally robust June ahead of return to masks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos rode a robust economic rebound from coronavirus restrictions in June, taking in more than $1 billion in winnings for the fourth straight month and nearly reaching the all-time record set a month earlier, state regulators reported Thursday.

But a spike in COVID-19 cases since mid-May — and the restoration of indoor mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people beginning Friday — could cloud the July outlook for an economy heavily reliant on tourism and gambling.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said casinos reported house winnings of $1.19 billion statewide during the month. That was more than double the $567 million reported in June 2020, the first partial month of reopening after coronavirus pandemic casino closures, and topped the monthly casino win figure of $1.04 billion in June 2019.

Board analyst Michael Lawton noted the last time casinos tallied billion-dollar winnings for four straight months was January to April 2008.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, casino winnings totaled $10.7 billion — up 14.3% after decreasing nearly 22% in pandemic-battered fiscal 2020.

Compared with fiscal year 2019, casinos won 10.5% less, with the Las Vegas Strip accounting for the majority of the decrease, Lawton said.