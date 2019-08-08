Nelnet: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $428.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $242 million.

Nelnet shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.53, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

