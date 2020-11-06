https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/National-Western-Life-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15707674.php
National Western Life: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $10.5 million.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.06 per share.
The insurance provider posted revenue of $202.7 million in the period.
National Western Life shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWLI
View Comments