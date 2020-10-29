National General: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.38 billion.

National General shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.99, a climb of 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGHC