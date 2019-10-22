National Bank Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $21.6 million.

The bank, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

National Bank Holdings shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.53, a rise of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

