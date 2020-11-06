Nathan's: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) _ Nathan's Famous Inc. (NATH) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jericho, New York-based company said it had profit of 89 cents.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

Nathan's shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

