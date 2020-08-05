Natera: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) _ Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 69 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.4 million.

Natera expects full-year revenue in the range of $345 million to $365 million.

Natera shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.20, a climb of 97% in the last 12 months.

