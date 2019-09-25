https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-14468115.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|AMD
|58,578,180
|29.54
|+.02
|Inv QQQ
|36,249,143 190.08
|+2.11
|Altaba
|31,301,643
|19.55
|+.04
|MicronT
|23,972,739
|49.47
|+.96
|Comcast
|22,337,822 45.83
|+.12
|Apple Inc
|21,988,879 221.03
|+3.35
|Microsoft
|21,559,734 139.36
|+1.98
|Roku
|20,993,893 106.30
|+2.77
|USA Tch lf
|20,509,778 4.36
|—.74
|Intel
|20,128,973
|51.02
|+1.20
|———
|Advanced
|1,734
|Declined
|1,218
|Unchanged
|148
|Total issues
|3,100
|New highs
|45
|New lows
|101
|Total sales
|1,922,323,289
|—————————
