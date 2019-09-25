NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume Last Chg.
AMD 58,578,180 29.54 +.02
Inv QQQ 36,249,143 190.08 +2.11
Altaba 31,301,643 19.55 +.04
MicronT 23,972,739 49.47 +.96
Comcast 22,337,822 45.83 +.12
Apple Inc 21,988,879 221.03 +3.35
Microsoft 21,559,734 139.36 +1.98
Roku 20,993,893 106.30 +2.77
USA Tch lf 20,509,778 4.36 —.74
Intel 20,128,973 51.02 +1.20
———
Advanced 1,734
Declined 1,218
Unchanged 148
Total issues 3,100
New highs 45
New lows 101
Total sales 1,922,323,289
—————————