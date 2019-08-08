https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-14288293.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|AMD
|166,797,616
|33.92
|+4.73
|KraftHnz n
|44,699,707 28.22
|—2.65
|Inv QQQ
|37,745,631 188.26
|+4.01
|Intel
|30,320,783
|47.17
|+.44
|Roku n
|27,610,685 122.03
|+21.06
|Microsoft
|27,434,373 138.89
|+3.61
|PrUltPQ s
|27,037,177 62.21
|+3.86
|Apple Inc
|26,885,719 203.43
|+4.39
|Cisco
|26,084,996
|53.16
|+.82
|ClovisOnc
|20,684,367
|5.83
|—3.14
|———
|Advanced
|2,165
|Declined
|789
|Unchanged
|132
|Total issues
|3,086
|New highs
|85
|New lows
|90
|Total sales
|2,353,063,538
|—————————
View Comments