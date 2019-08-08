NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume Last Chg.
AMD 166,797,616 33.92 +4.73
KraftHnz n 44,699,707 28.22 —2.65
Inv QQQ 37,745,631 188.26 +4.01
Intel 30,320,783 47.17 +.44
Roku n 27,610,685 122.03 +21.06
Microsoft 27,434,373 138.89 +3.61
PrUltPQ s 27,037,177 62.21 +3.86
Apple Inc 26,885,719 203.43 +4.39
Cisco 26,084,996 53.16 +.82
ClovisOnc 20,684,367 5.83 —3.14
———
Advanced 2,165
Declined 789
Unchanged 132
Total issues 3,086
New highs 85
New lows 90
Total sales 2,353,063,538
—————————