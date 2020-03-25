NantKwest: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ NantKwest Inc. (NK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The immunotherapy company posted revenue of $9,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.99. A year ago, they were trading at $1.67.

_____

