NIC: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) _ NIC Inc. (EGOV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Olathe, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The developer of government online services, websites and mobile applications posted revenue of $93.6 million in the period.

NIC shares have fallen 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.23, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

