Motorcar Parts: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) _ Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $15.2 million.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $154.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.9 million.

Motorcar Parts shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

