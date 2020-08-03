Mosaic: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $47.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period.

Mosaic shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.68, a decline of 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOS