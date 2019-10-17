Morgan Stanley: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $13.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.03 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.68 billion.

Morgan Stanley shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has decreased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

