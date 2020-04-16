Morgan Stanley: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 99 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $11.63 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.49 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Morgan Stanley shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 14%. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

