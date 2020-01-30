Monro: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $18.9 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $329.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.6 million.

Monro expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion.

Monro shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

