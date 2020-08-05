Modine: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $8.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $347.8 million in the period.

Modine shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.71, a decline of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD