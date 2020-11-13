Milestone Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Friday reported a loss of $12 million in its third quarter.

The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares have fallen 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 65% in the last 12 months.

