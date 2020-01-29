Meta: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $115.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $102.1 million.

Meta expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share.

Meta shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.62, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH