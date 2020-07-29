Meritor: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Meritor Inc. (MTOR) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $36 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The supplier of parts for commercial vehicles and heavy equipment posted revenue of $514 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Meritor expects its per-share loss to be 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Meritor shares have declined nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 1.5% in the last 12 months.

