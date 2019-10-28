Mercury General: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $69.3 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 78 cents per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $987.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $954 million.

Mercury General shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 5% in the last 12 months.

