Merck: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) _ Merck & Co. (MRK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.36 billion.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.87 billion in the period.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.62 to $5.77 per share, with revenue in the range of $48.8 billion to $50.3 billion.

Merck shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2%. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

