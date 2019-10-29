Merck: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) _ Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9 billion.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.12 to $5.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $46.5 billion to $47 billion.

Merck shares have climbed 7.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 21%. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

