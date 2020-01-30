Merchants Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.1 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $60.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.3 million, or $2.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $169.4 million.

Merchants Bancorp shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.92, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

