Mednax: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) _ Mednax Inc. (MD) on Friday reported a loss of $41 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $460.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534.8 million.

Mednax shares have declined 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD