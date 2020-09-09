MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) _ MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24 million, or $1.28 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $363.1 million.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCFT