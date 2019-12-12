Massachusetts retailers can again sell pot vaping products

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts marijuana retailers can again begin selling vaping products, provided they are newly manufactured and screened for contaminants.

The Cannabis Control Commission made the announcement Thursday. It's not immediately clear when the products will be available for purchase.

The order allows the sale of vaporizer products that are manufactured starting Thursday and that pass screens for contaminants including vitamin E acetate that are required under the commission’s testing protocols.

The commission’s initial quarantine remains in place for all other marijuana vaporizer products manufactured before Dec. 12.

The order comes a day after state officials ended an emergency ban on the sale of unflavored vaping products and approved new restrictions on flavored vaping products.

The Public Health Council vote rescinded a temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products that was imposed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration in September.

State officials say they have identified 90 probable and confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illnesses in Massachusetts. Three of those people have died.