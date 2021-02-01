Masks, social distancing and speed: Snowmobiles enjoy boom DAVID SHARP, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 10:29 a.m.
A person on a snowmobile rides on a trail, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rangeley, Maine. Americans' desire to get outdoors during the pandemic despite the winter cold is creating a season unlike any in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry. From Maine to Montana, it's becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The thrill of hurtling along a remote trail, coupled with Americans’ ongoing desire to get outside during the pandemic, is creating the biggest boom in more than two decades for the snowmobiling industry.
From Maine to Montana, it's becoming difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. And the rental fleets are booked up.