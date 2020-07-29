Masimo: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $55.8 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $301 million in the period.

Masimo shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $235.35, an increase of 50% in the last 12 months.

