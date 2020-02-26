Marriott: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $74 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.43 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $138 million, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.36 billion.

Marriott expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.01 to $9.72 per share.

Marriott shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $96.32, declining slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC