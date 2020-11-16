Magic Software: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The business process integration software company posted revenue of $94.9 million in the period.

Magic Software shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

