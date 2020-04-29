MYR: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) _ MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $518.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $545.7 million.

MYR shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.52, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

