MV Oil: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ MV Oil Trust (MVO) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.09. A year ago, they were trading at $8.11.

