Longtime Amazon executive Jeff Wilke to retire next year

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon retail chief Jeff Wilke is retiring early next year.

He will be replaced by Dave Clark, who runs the company's warehouses and delivery network, the company said Friday.

Wilke, who is in his early 50s, has been at Amazon for more than two decades. He said in an email to staff that he doesn't have another job but feels its time to leave.