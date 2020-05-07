Livongo Health: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The digital health company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Livongo Health said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $75 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $290 million to $303 million.

Livongo Health shares have risen 87% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVGO