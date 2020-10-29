LivePerson: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $94.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $100 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.80 to $1.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $362.5 million to $364.5 million.

LivePerson shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $57.15, an increase of 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN