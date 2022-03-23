Live updates: Red Cross chief to hold Moscow talks about aid The Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 6:10 a.m.
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings.
A Ukrainian firefighter grimaces inside a house destroyed by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings.
Children from Ukraine sleep at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion.
Ukrainian refugees gather at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion.
A man listens to a public TV showing a live broadcast of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Children from Ukraine receive soup at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion.
Ukrainian women share a soup at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a budget debate as part of a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Sandbags protect a building entrance in downtown Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Ukrainian forces fought off continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia's Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves as he arrives at Melsbroek military airport in Brussels, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Brussels to attend an extraordinary NATO summit which will take place on Thursday.
GENEVA — The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross has arrived in Moscow for talks at the Russian foreign and defense ministries on humanitarian issues caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Peter Maurer, the ICRC president, was expected Wednesday to take up issues such as prisoners of war, the conduct of hostilities and the delivery of aid.
The Associated Press