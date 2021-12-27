Live updates: Event size limits among new rules in France The Associated Press Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 3:24 p.m.
1 of11 People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, sit on a carousel in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 President Joe Biden participates in the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A woman wearing a face mask to guard against COVID-19 carries bags of shopping along Oxford Street in London, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. In Britain, where the omicron variant has been dominant for days, government requirements have been largely voluntary and milder than those on the continent, but the Conservative government said it could impose new restrictions after Christmas. David Cliff/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A woman wearing a face mask to guard against COVID-19 walks past a tourist souvenir store on Oxford Street in London, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. In Britain, where the omicron variant has been dominant for days, government requirements have been largely voluntary and milder than those on the continent, but the Conservative government said it could impose new restrictions after Christmas. David Cliff/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Shoppers, some wearing face masks to guard against COVID-19, pack Oxford Street in London, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. In Britain, where the omicron variant has been dominant for days, government requirements have been largely voluntary and milder than those on the continent, but the Conservative government said it could impose new restrictions after Christmas. David Cliff/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 People wearing protective face masks pose for a photo outside a Christmas decorated coffee shop in Psiri district of Athens, on Monday, Dec 27, 2021. Part of new restrictions includes a mask mandate for outdoors and all public areas as the Greek government is expected to announce new measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 People queue for rapid COVID-19 test in the center of Aalborg, Denmark, to the test site at Budolfi Church, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Henning Bagger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PARIS — France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex announced new COVID-19 measures in efforts to curb the spread of the virus, yet stopped short of imposing strict restrictions ahead of New Year’s Eve.
Starting from next week, big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won’t be allowed to stand up in bars, Castex detailed.
Written By
The Associated Press