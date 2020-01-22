Live Oak Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) _ Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.8 million.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $83.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Live Oak Bancshares shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.76, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

