Lipocine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $1.43. A year ago, they were trading at $2.80.

