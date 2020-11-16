Lifeway: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $26 million in the period.

Lifeway shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

